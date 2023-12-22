FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR) Shares Purchased by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:GMAR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GMAR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 650,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,690,000 after buying an additional 7,877 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 385,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after buying an additional 23,442 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 245,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after buying an additional 21,776 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 2,079.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 80,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 76,932 shares during the period. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,063,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $33.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.04. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a 1-year low of $29.66 and a 1-year high of $33.34.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – March (GMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. GMAR was launched on Mar 17, 2023 and is managed by First Trust.

