fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Receives $4.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FUBO. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

In other fuboTV news, COO Alberto Horihuela sold 36,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $117,478.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,423,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,542,212.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO John Janedis sold 21,324 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $66,104.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,855 shares in the company, valued at $163,850.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Alberto Horihuela sold 36,827 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $117,478.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,423,891 shares in the company, valued at $4,542,212.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of fuboTV by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in fuboTV by 31.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 17,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in fuboTV by 41.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in fuboTV by 12.2% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in fuboTV by 23.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares during the period. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of fuboTV stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $957.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. fuboTV has a 12 month low of $0.96 and a 12 month high of $3.87.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $320.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.51 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 75.63% and a negative net margin of 28.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that fuboTV will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

