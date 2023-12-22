FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Issued By National Bank Financial

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Western Bank in a report released on Tuesday, December 19th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine expects that the company will post earnings of $4.14 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Canadian Western Bank’s current full-year earnings is $3.69 per share.
Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.05. Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 32.29%. The company had revenue of C$291.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$292.40 million.
TSE:CWB opened at C$30.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$29.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$27.32. The firm has a market cap of C$2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.57. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$22.96 and a 52-week high of C$31.64.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.05%.
Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.
