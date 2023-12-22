Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.20 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 169.94% from the company’s current price.
Galiano Gold Stock Performance
Shares of Galiano Gold stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.99. Galiano Gold has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $0.85.
Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Galiano Gold will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Galiano Gold
Galiano Gold Company Profile
Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
