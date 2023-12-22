GAP (NYSE:GPS) PT Raised to $24.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on GAP from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of GAP in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on GAP from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on GAP from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on GAP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.47.

Shares of GPS stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.52, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.33.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. GAP had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 0.30%. GAP’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GAP will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder John J. Fisher sold 478,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $10,226,695.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,793,186 shares in the company, valued at $81,098,316.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder John J. Fisher sold 478,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $10,226,695.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,793,186 shares in the company, valued at $81,098,316.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Gilligan sold 8,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $121,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 835,666 shares of company stock worth $17,042,370. 30.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 189,872 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 470.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 297,247 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the 1st quarter worth $915,000. 61.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

