Garda Property Group (ASX:GDF) Insider Matthew Madsen Sells 88,067 Shares of Stock

Garda Property Group (ASX:GDF – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Madsen sold 88,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.16 ($0.78), for a total transaction of A$102,157.72 ($68,562.23).

Garda Property Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 14.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.92.

Garda Property Group Company Profile

Garda Diversified Property Fund is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Garda Capital Group. It invests in real estate markets of Australia. The fund intends to invest in commercial offices in city and suburban markets as well as industrial facilities along the eastern seaboard of Australia.

