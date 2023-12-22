General Mills (NYSE:GIS) PT Lowered to $65.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Mizuho from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

General Mills stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.58. The stock had a trading volume of 522,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,842,037. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.62. General Mills has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.25.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,051 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 99,497.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,302,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,708,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 627.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,536,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050,525 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

