Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.37

Shares of Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $29.37 and last traded at $29.36, with a volume of 10804 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Genie Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd.

Get Genie Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Genie Energy

Genie Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $804.23 million, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.71.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $125.05 million for the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 14.98%.

Genie Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joyce J. Mason sold 2,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $47,342.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joyce J. Mason sold 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total transaction of $47,342.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alan B. Rosenthal sold 14,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total value of $416,422.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,741.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,626 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,617. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genie Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNE. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Genie Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 168.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Genie Energy by 42.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Genie Energy by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Genie Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 41.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genie Energy

(Get Free Report)

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, supplies electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Genie Retail Energy and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy advisory and brokerage services; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.