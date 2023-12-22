Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) CEO Craig Warren Peters Sells 26,593 Shares of Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 26,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $132,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,220,169 shares in the company, valued at $6,100,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Craig Warren Peters also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 30th, Craig Warren Peters sold 1,400 shares of Getty Images stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $7,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Craig Warren Peters sold 3,802 shares of Getty Images stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $19,086.04.

On Wednesday, October 18th, Craig Warren Peters sold 46,275 shares of Getty Images stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $248,034.00.

Getty Images Stock Up 11.8 %

NYSE GETY opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $8.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Getty Images ( NYSE:GETY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $229.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.04 million. Getty Images had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. Research analysts predict that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GETY. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Getty Images from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 target price on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Getty Images from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.18.

Institutional Trading of Getty Images

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Getty Images in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Images in the third quarter worth $73,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 8,519 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Getty Images by 90,312.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Getty Images by 167.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.17% of the company’s stock.

Getty Images Company Profile

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.

