Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Canada

Stifel Canada downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.77.

NYSE:GIL opened at $33.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.38. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $26.30 and a one year high of $37.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.08.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $869.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.15 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.186 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIL. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,996,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $308,013,000 after buying an additional 168,601 shares in the last quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 10,662,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $343,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,229 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,082,740 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $268,527,000 after acquiring an additional 211,327 shares during the period. Browning West LP grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Browning West LP now owns 6,645,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $214,252,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,401,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,293,000 after acquiring an additional 97,924 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

