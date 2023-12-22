Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up about 0.9% of Summit Global Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $14,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.06.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.4 %

GILD opened at $78.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.25. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.87 and a twelve month high of $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $98.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

