Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 250 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CF Industries by 186.4% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of CF stock opened at $79.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.79. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $93.34. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.18.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The business’s revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CF

CF Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.