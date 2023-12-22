Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 561 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of EFA opened at $74.66 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $75.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.15.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.