GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Director Sells $39,006.25 in Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) Director Mark Porter sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $39,006.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at $602,630.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mark Porter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GitLab alerts:

On Friday, December 15th, Mark Porter sold 746 shares of GitLab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $47,744.00.

GitLab Price Performance

Shares of GitLab stock opened at $63.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.61. GitLab Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.24 and a 1 year high of $67.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $149.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.54 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 79.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GTLB. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GTLB

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of GitLab by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 54.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.