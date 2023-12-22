Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) PT Raised to $105.00

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GKOS. StockNews.com downgraded Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Glaukos from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Glaukos from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.55.

NYSE GKOS traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.35. The stock had a trading volume of 116,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,033. Glaukos has a 52-week low of $40.45 and a 52-week high of $86.53. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $78.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.25 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 20.82% and a negative net margin of 42.61%. Glaukos’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 45,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $3,239,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,785 shares in the company, valued at $3,943,424.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Marc Stapley sold 16,250 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $1,233,862.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,823.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 45,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $3,239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,943,424.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,520 shares of company stock worth $9,430,709. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GKOS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 257.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 17.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 309.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 28.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

