Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Critical Analysis

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) and Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.9% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of Global Self Storage shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Global Self Storage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Global Self Storage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 0 4 1 0 2.20 Global Self Storage 0 0 1 0 3.00

Dividends

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus target price of $14.25, suggesting a potential downside of 9.24%. Global Self Storage has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.51%. Given Global Self Storage’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Global Self Storage is more favorable than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. Global Self Storage pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust pays out 145.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Global Self Storage pays out 145.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Global Self Storage has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Global Self Storage’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust $303.77 million 4.48 -$73.29 million $1.10 14.27 Global Self Storage $11.94 million 4.28 $2.06 million $0.20 22.95

Global Self Storage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Self Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and Global Self Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 38.47% 10.72% 1.08% Global Self Storage 18.60% 4.73% 3.39%

Risk and Volatility

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Self Storage has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. It operates through four segments: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production, and Corporate. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds. Its Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies segment engages in investing in mortgage servicing rights, excess servicing spreads, and agency and senior non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), as well as related interest rate hedging activities. The company's Correspondent Production segment is involved in purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit residential loans directly or in the form of MBS. PNMAC Capital Management, LLC acts as the manager of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

About Global Self Storage

(Get Free Report)

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company owns and/or manages 13 self-storage properties in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.