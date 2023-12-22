GMS (NYSE:GMS) Sets New 12-Month High at $83.89

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $83.89 and last traded at $83.81, with a volume of 41892 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.12.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GMS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on GMS from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on GMS from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Loop Capital upped their target price on GMS from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. Research analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GMS. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in GMS during the first quarter worth $28,532,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of GMS by 3,313.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 448,643 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of GMS by 392.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 436,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,000 after purchasing an additional 347,783 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the second quarter valued at $23,242,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of GMS by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 523,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,091,000 after purchasing an additional 209,513 shares during the period. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

