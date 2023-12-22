GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Shares Up 8.8%

GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.36 and last traded at C$1.36. 323,242 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 429,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.
Separately, Pi Financial lowered their target price on GoGold Resources from C$3.60 to C$2.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.
GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 44 concessions with an area of approximately 24,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.
