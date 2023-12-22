GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Shares Up 8.8%

GoGold Resources Inc. (TSE:GGD – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.36 and last traded at C$1.36. 323,242 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 429,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Pi Financial lowered their target price on GoGold Resources from C$3.60 to C$2.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Get GoGold Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GGD

GoGold Resources Trading Up 7.2 %

GoGold Resources Company Profile

The firm has a market capitalization of C$437.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.28 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 11.01 and a quick ratio of 8.30.

(Get Free Report)

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 44 concessions with an area of approximately 24,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GoGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.