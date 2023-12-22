Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSBD. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GSBD opened at $15.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.16. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $16.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.36.

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 33.23%. The business had revenue of $120.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.62 million. Equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.39%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GSBD shares. TheStreet raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

