Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Stock Holdings Raised by Crane Advisory LLC

Crane Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,878 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF comprises about 15.7% of Crane Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Crane Advisory LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $62,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $100.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.91. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.62 and a 12-month high of $100.21.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

