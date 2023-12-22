Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU) Director Roy Sebag Purchases 5,000 Shares

Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU – Get Free Report) Director Roy Sebag bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.80 per share, with a total value of C$39,000.00.

Roy Sebag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 20th, Roy Sebag acquired 29,800 shares of Goldmoney stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.76 per share, with a total value of C$231,248.00.

On Monday, December 18th, Roy Sebag acquired 1,000 shares of Goldmoney stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.75 per share, with a total value of C$7,750.00.

On Wednesday, December 13th, Roy Sebag acquired 2,500 shares of Goldmoney stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.90 per share, with a total value of C$19,750.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Roy Sebag acquired 1,000 shares of Goldmoney stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.88 per share, with a total value of C$7,880.00.

XAU stock opened at C$7.80 on Friday. Goldmoney Inc. has a twelve month low of C$7.55 and a twelve month high of C$11.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 30.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$105.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of -0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$8.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.06.

About Goldmoney

Goldmoney ( TSE:XAU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Goldmoney had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of C$11.70 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Goldmoney Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goldmoney Inc engages in the precious metals sales, and coin retailing and lending worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Goldmoney.com and Schiff Gold. It operates through Goldmoney.com, an online platform that provides clients with access to their holding to purchase and sell physical precious metals, and arrange for their custody and storage; and deals in precious metals that offers to its clients the purchase and sale of physical precious metals in the form of bars, coins, and wafers with direct-to-client delivery.

