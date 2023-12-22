Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Up 0.4 %

GTIM opened at $2.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average is $2.87. Good Times Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTIM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Good Times Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 12.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

