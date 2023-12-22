Gp Ltd Bcp Sells 132,700 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Stock

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $327,769.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,368,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,010,150.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gp Ltd Bcp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 18th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 387,068 shares of Brookfield stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $867,032.32.

Brookfield Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BN opened at $39.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $40.06. The company has a market cap of $65.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,328.89 and a beta of 1.48.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.23%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -899.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BN has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $45.00 to $46.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,429,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,286,000 after buying an additional 1,016,222 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Brookfield by 4,670.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Brookfield by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 61,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Brookfield by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Brookfield by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,479,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,264,000 after purchasing an additional 82,707 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield



Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

