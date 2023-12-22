Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by Bennett Selby Investments LP

Bennett Selby Investments LP reduced its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Graco makes up approximately 1.5% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Graco were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Graco during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,015,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Graco by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the 1st quarter valued at about $975,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after acquiring an additional 15,686 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco Stock Up 0.7 %

GGG traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,137. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.34. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.89 and a 1 year high of $87.94. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.79.

Graco Increases Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $539.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.12 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GGG shares. StockNews.com cut Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Graco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Graco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Graco

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 1,466 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total transaction of $117,045.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,207.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total value of $225,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 1,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total transaction of $117,045.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,207.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,340. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Graco Profile

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.