Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $143.92

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $143.92 and last traded at $143.06, with a volume of 5190 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $141.34.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LOPE. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Up 1.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The business had revenue of $221.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $199,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,733.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4,480.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

