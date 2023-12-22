Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Greenhill & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.83.

Shares of GHL opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $282.11 million, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.03. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.77.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.69 million during the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a negative return on equity of 49.21% and a negative net margin of 10.95%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is -24.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 791,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 334.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 348,214 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 429,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,258,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,577,000. Institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

