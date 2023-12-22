Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG) CFO Sells $221,750.00 in Stock

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) CFO Pamela L. Bentley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $221,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,734.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Grosvenor Capital Management Price Performance

GCMG stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.08 and a beta of 0.48. Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.48.

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Grosvenor Capital Management had a negative return on equity of 77.52% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $121.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $111.58 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grosvenor Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Grosvenor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -183.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCMG. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grosvenor Capital Management by 12.2% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,399,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,173,000 after purchasing an additional 477,702 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Grosvenor Capital Management by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,118,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,164,000 after acquiring an additional 12,640 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Grosvenor Capital Management by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,889,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,785,000 after acquiring an additional 137,722 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Grosvenor Capital Management by 11.5% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,346,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,695,000 after acquiring an additional 241,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Grosvenor Capital Management by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,507,000 after acquiring an additional 26,729 shares in the last quarter. 21.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on GCMG. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Grosvenor Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Grosvenor Capital Management from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th.

Grosvenor Capital Management Company Profile

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. was founded in 1971 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

