Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Hits New 52-Week High at $300.91

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $300.91 and last traded at $299.27, with a volume of 16632 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $299.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $272.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.48 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 26.41%. Group 1 Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 45.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 255.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

