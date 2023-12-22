GSK’s (GSK) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,575 ($19.92) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GSK. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($20.87) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, November 24th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on GSK from GBX 1,440 ($18.21) to GBX 1,585 ($20.05) in a report on Monday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,566.36 ($19.81).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,450 ($18.34) on Monday. GSK has a one year low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.47) and a one year high of GBX 1,563.20 ($19.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.16, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of £59.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 976.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,436.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,415.53.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. GSK’s payout ratio is 3,783.78%.

In other news, insider Urs Rohner purchased 478 shares of GSK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,450 ($18.34) per share, for a total transaction of £6,931 ($8,765.65). Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

