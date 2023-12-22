Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Sets New 12-Month High at $14.40

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.40 and last traded at $14.40, with a volume of 448 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on GHLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Guild from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Guild from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

Guild Trading Up 3.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.34 million, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $257.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.91 million. Guild had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 2.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Guild Holdings will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Guild

In other Guild news, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Guild stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,246.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guild

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHLD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Guild by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guild in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Guild by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Guild during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Guild during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

