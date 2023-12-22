Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Acquires 2,247 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up about 0.8% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.57% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $10,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USRT. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1,703.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2,863.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of USRT stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,502. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.