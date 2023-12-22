Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in Ball by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 21,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Marin lifted its position in Ball by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Ball by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ball by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ball by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ball news, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 4,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.91 per share, for a total transaction of $249,980.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,356.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ball Stock Performance

BALL traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $57.43. The company had a trading volume of 61,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,409. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.81 and a fifty-two week high of $62.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.82 and its 200 day moving average is $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Ball had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on BALL. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ball from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.44.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

