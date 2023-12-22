Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 93.7% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Seed Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 30,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 127,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $237.35. The stock had a trading volume of 448,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,065,792. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $188.06 and a 1-year high of $238.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.91.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.