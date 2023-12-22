Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Has $247,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,159,000 after buying an additional 35,906 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT stock traded up $1.58 on Friday, hitting $484.72. The company had a trading volume of 57,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,156. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $310.00 and a twelve month high of $486.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $445.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $437.42. The firm has a market cap of $57.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

