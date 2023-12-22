Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Has $6.19 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $6,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,801,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,810,000 after purchasing an additional 376,970 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,566,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,074,000 after purchasing an additional 122,786 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 169.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,408,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771,545 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,767,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,739,000 after acquiring an additional 83,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,527,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,098,000 after acquiring an additional 289,818 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $104.84. 35,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,569. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $83.40 and a one year high of $105.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.337 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

