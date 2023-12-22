Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Purchases 5,632 Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $15,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $66,000.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $48.31. 8,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,772. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.65. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $48.47.

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

