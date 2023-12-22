Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $65,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 73,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,795,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,410,000. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $202.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,834,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,519,900. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.90. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $202.81.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

