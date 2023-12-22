Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,455,040 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.91. 1,183,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,803,447. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.57 and its 200-day moving average is $71.15. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.29 and a 1 year high of $75.33.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

