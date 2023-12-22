Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Trading Down 8.6%

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) traded down 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.88 and last traded at $36.01. 296,686 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,174,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.38.

HALO has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.73.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.82 and a 200 day moving average of $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $216.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.47 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 190.74% and a net margin of 32.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $396,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,020,232.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 366.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 855.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

