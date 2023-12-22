Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 396 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,870,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,645,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,870,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $15,122,689 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.95.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 2.5 %

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $333.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $294.84 and a 200-day moving average of $306.82. The firm has a market cap of $117.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.34. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $222.65 and a 1-year high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

