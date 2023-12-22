Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Free Report) by 400.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,632 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.12% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PNQI opened at $36.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a one year low of $21.77 and a one year high of $36.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.98 and its 200-day moving average is $31.89.

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Profile

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

