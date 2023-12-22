Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 7,510 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 3,413.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in ONEOK by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in ONEOK by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $69.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.10 and its 200 day moving average is $65.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.91 and a 1-year high of $71.57. The stock has a market cap of $40.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 70.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on ONEOK from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.67.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

