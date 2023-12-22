Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in RTX by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in RTX by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in RTX by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in RTX by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in RTX by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. DZ Bank lowered RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Melius lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

RTX Trading Up 0.5 %

RTX stock opened at $82.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The stock has a market cap of $117.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.04 and its 200 day moving average is $84.59.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. RTX’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.77%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

