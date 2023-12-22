Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $295,000 Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries by 163,082.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $522,813,000 after buying an additional 4,155,341 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 602,706.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,640,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,853 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,155,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 280.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,734,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 6.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,028,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,541,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,356 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.44.

PPG Industries Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $147.75 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.32 and a 12 month high of $152.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.01. The firm has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.24.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.55%.

PPG Industries Profile

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

