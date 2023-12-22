Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 904 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $87,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,260 shares of company stock valued at $15,640,524. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $400.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $355.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $282.21 and a 1 year high of $413.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $456.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

