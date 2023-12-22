Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 41.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 56,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 14,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of ACWX opened at $50.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $44.89 and a 1 year high of $51.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.55.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.