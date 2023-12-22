Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veery Capital LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $251,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 12.1% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.6 %

MPC stock opened at $152.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $159.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.21. The stock has a market cap of $57.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.50.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The company had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.15.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

