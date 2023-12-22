Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,888 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CSX by 101,926.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300,381 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of CSX by 181.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,128,000 after buying an additional 20,126,839 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $621,349,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of CSX by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,543,883,000 after buying an additional 8,797,783 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CSX by 558.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,620,000 after buying an additional 5,767,302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.79.

Shares of CSX opened at $34.46 on Friday. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $34.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.40%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

