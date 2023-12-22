Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 122 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,266,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,662,031,000 after acquiring an additional 144,717 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,984 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,110,000 after acquiring an additional 788,079 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,360,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,968,000 after acquiring an additional 338,649 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,665,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,368,000 after purchasing an additional 9,652 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $122.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.00. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $72.09 and a 1-year high of $123.17.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

