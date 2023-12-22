Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $6.58

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $6.58 and last traded at $6.55, with a volume of 558244 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HMY. StockNews.com cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.59.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 332,718 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 1.7% during the third quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,338 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 10.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,077 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 26.0% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 1.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 415,938 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. 28.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

